Scarborough on DeSantis Ad Targeting Fauci — ‘The Stupidity in This One Is Strong’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for a recent ad targeting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The ad highlights the White House chief medical adviser’s flip-flopping on combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

“The politicization of COVID continues to play out in Florida where Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is out with a new reelection campaign ad. But instead of going after any of his 2022 opponents, he is instead attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said before airing the spot.

After 600+ days of ineffective lockdowns & mandates, 3 things are certain with Dr. Fauci: He flips. He flops. He fails. To commemorate Fauci's flip flopping, we’re launching EXCLUSIVE Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops on our Team DeSantis storefront. ὄ⬇️🚨https://t.co/CwBvzv4uqo pic.twitter.com/NCL07fwyBV — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) January 21, 2022

“The stupidity in this one is very strong,” Scarborough said of the ad.

He continued, “I thought his ads four years ago were the dumbest ads I’ve ever seen — where he’s reading Donald Trump bedtime stories to his baby. Boy, I bet he’s sorry he did that now, but this is just so stupid. I guess stupid people will like the ad. I don’t know. Maybe P.T. Barnum was right — a sucker is born every day, but to attack a guy because, well, the realities of a virus change, as the virus changes, as the virus moves, as the virus, you know, mutates, it just, again, the height of stupidity. It got him elected last time. I suppose it will get him elected again this time, but just, again, so stupid it should make your teeth hurt.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent