Behar on SCOTUS: Justices Barrett, Thomas ‘Deliberate’ Plants to Oppose Women, Black Rights

Joy Behar told her co-host Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett were deliberately placed on the highest court to oppose women’s rights and black people’s rights.

Behar said, “The Supreme Court is like this dictatorial branch of the government. These are people who are appointed by their own people. They do not answer to the country.”

She continued, “They are there for life. The only way to get rid of them is to impeach them, which is a long process. I always feel like that particular branch of government is so anti-democracy. The fact that there are no term limits, the fact that you can put, you know, your people on because they agree with you and then they’re there forever influencing maybe three, four generations of Americans. To call that a Democratic institution seems an oxymoron.”

Behar added, “You could make the case that somebody like Amy Coney Barrett was put in there because she’s a white woman. Who they say will go against abortion rights, and she’s a woman. So that was deliberate, I think. Clarence Thomas, a black guy, a black man, a justice, OK, I’ll give it to him. He’s a smart guy, but he is to the right of Attila the Hun, this guy, and they put him in there think, oh, a black man will go against voting rights which is what he does. It’s a very tricky business they are pulling over there.”

