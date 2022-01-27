GOP Rep. Williams on Border Crisis: Biden Administration ‘Has a Dereliction of Duty’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) hit President Joe Biden and his administration over their handling of the ongoing border crisis.

According to Williams, the administration “has a dereliction of duty” at the border. He argued that “it’s a real problem.”

“We had almost 2 million [apprehensions] this past year, and the way we’re going, we’re going to have 2 million more,” Williams asserted. “It’s hard to say why this administration wants to do this. I mean, we’re sending young men and women all over the world, but we’re not sending them to our border. We need people to come through the ports of entry — not between the ports of entry — realize the American Dream the right way. But when we start letting people in based on … warrants, I mean, my gosh, nobody hardly believes that when they begin to hear that.”

“So, this administration has a dereliction of duty, and it’s a real problem,” he continued. “And the problem, Maria, is nobody wants to admit it. You’ve got to come down here to see it. It’s like a movie picture when you see the way the Border Patrol is treated and the wall and everything else. Nobody can believe it. We need to adhere to the law.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent