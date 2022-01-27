GOP Sen. Cramer: ‘Not Completely Convinced’ Putin Wants to Invade Ukraine

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) weighed in on the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.

Although there has been an “acceleration” of tension between the two countries, Cramer said he was “not completely convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal was to invade Ukraine “as much as getting something done.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Do you expect Russia to invade Ukraine?”

“So, Maria, you know, a lot of people say that — they do expect that. It looks like an acceleration. It’s hard to deny that, but at the same time, I am not completely convinced that Vladimir Putin’s, you know, ultimate goal is an invasion as much as getting something done,” Cramer replied. “Let’s not forget: At the heart of a lot of this is Nord Stream 2 pipeline. That’s something that Vladimir Putin wants, something that is built and done. All that needs to be finished is the certification and the acceptance of the natural gas. And it’s hard to know how far he’d go to make that the norm. In other words, to this point, the norm has been let’s stop it. Now, I think — perhaps that’s his motivation.”

“I don’t know, so I don’t like to predict,” he added. “I still believe that there is plenty of opportunity for him to do the right thing, but he’ll only do the right thing if we send the right signals.”

