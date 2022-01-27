Schweizer: ‘The Biden Family May Be Compromised’

During a Wednesday interview on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer said that President Joe Biden and his family “may be compromised” as a result of their dealings with Chinese businessmen.

Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, laid out how Biden and his son Hunter “received some $31 million from businessmen in China” who have “direct ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence.” He added that information “should be setting off sirens everywhere in Washington, D.C.”

“To me, it’s really the story in American politics today, and that’s the fact that the Biden family has received some $31 million from businessmen in China,” Schweizer advised. “Each and every one of those businessmen has direct ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, meaning they’re business partners with the vice minister for State Security or they’re business partners with family members of the minister of State Security. It’s shocking to me that other media outlets mainstream media is not pursuing this story because it’s not a story of corruption anymore or cronyism — it’s of national security. And I think it raises questions — very serious questions — about the fact that the Biden family may be compromised.”

“Hunter Biden believes he’s won the lottery because of this guy’s deals, and this guy is neck-deep in the world of Chinese espionage and spying,” he added. “This should be setting off sirens everywhere in Washington, D.C.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent