ABC’s Hostin: Black Woman Who Graduated Harvard Despite Systemic Racism ‘Overqualified’ for SCOTUS

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that a black woman who graduated from Harvard and Harvard Law School, despite encountering what she deemed “institutional racism,” was overqualified for the Supreme Court while discussing the replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Hostin said, “Now it’s predictably become a debate about qualifications. Suddenly, it’s about race, and it’s about qualifications. I was reading yesterday there’s an incoming Georgetown Law professor, Ilya Shapiro, who tweeted that the best pick for Biden is this Asian American judge who is solid and very smart. ‘Even has identity politics benefit of being the first Asian Indian American. But alas doesn’t fit into latest intersectionality hierarchy, so we’ll get a lesser black woman — we’ll get a lesser black woman — Thank heaven for small favors.’ So the implication suddenly is there can’t be a black woman that is qualified.”

She added, “I would like to make the note that if a black woman graduated from Harvard and graduated from Harvard Law School, even in spite of sort of the institutional racism, the systemic racism that occurs in this country, that is just part of the very fabric of this country, she’s probably overqualified for any of these positions and that is just the truth of it.”

