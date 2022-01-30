Blackburn: Hopeful SCOTUS Nomination Process ‘Respectful’ to Senate, Constitution

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sounded off about the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court justice nomination process to replace the outgoing-Justice Stephen Breyer.

Blackburn said she hopes the process is “approached” in a way that is “respectful to the institution of the Senate and respectful to the Constitution of the United States.”

“What we know is that this is going to be one of those fights that we will have as to how the Senate goes about providing advice and consent, which is our responsibility and our constitutional duty,” Blackburn outlined.

“It would be nice if we would see this approached as a respectful process — respectful to the institution of the Senate and respectful to the Constitution of the United States and make certain that we do the vetting that is necessary; that we spend the time reviewing rulings and writings and opinions and listening to speeches,” she continued. “Our duty is to make certain we have constitutionalists that go to the bench, people that are going to be fair, that are going uphold that Constitution and the rule of law, and, Trey to be certain we do not put people on the Supreme Court or the federal bench who are going to be activist judges and are going to make rulings the way they would like to see things be, rather than rulings based on the rule of law.”

