Blackburn: Scientists Who Were Silenced on Lab Leak Theory Need to Testify

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said she looks forward to calling scientists who suggested COVID-19 might have originated in a lab and were silenced to testify before Congress and that doing so will be a “very significant” part of getting to the bottom of what happened.

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “A couple of things there: I look forward to the day that Rand Paul is Chairman of the Senate Health Committee and begins to call those hearings and brings those scientists who were silenced in and lets them tell their story. I think that that is going to be a very significant time in finding out what has happened. Secondly, when you look at Dr. Fauci, of course, I thought he should have been fired back in 2020, and having him come forward and reveal what his financial ties are to different pharmaceutical companies, what his knowledge was, how he participated with gain of function research. This is something we ought not to be doing, altering viruses so that they are more deadly or that they are more contagious or individuals will be more susceptible to them. We ought not to do that.”

She concluded, “And I think that when we see a change come November, we’re going to begin to finally get answers. How can you address the problem and find a solution for it if you do not know the origins of the problem?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett