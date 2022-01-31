GOP Rep. Green: U.S. Needs to Give Ukraine the Capability to Make This Cost Putin

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) addressed the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia.

The Pentagon believes a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Green stressed the importance of the United States getting “involved” but not with “boots on the ground.” He added the United States needs to give Ukraine “the capability” to make an invasion “cost [Russian President] Putin dearly.”

“This is critical on many levels,” Green advised. “One, China is watching. Other despots around the world are watching. There’s just the simple notion that democracies are under threat from totalitarianism all over the globe.”

He continued, “And honestly, twice last century, Americans waited too long to confront the conflagration in Europe, and it cost us massive sacrifices. Maybe we get ahead of this one. Maybe just maybe we can get ahead of it, Putin will be deterred, and we will prevent that from happening. That is why we have to get involved — not boots on the ground. The Ukrainians don’t want us. They don’t need us. They’re ready to fight, but we have to give them the capability to make this cost Putin dearly, and he will stop.”

