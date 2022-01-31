Scarborough Slams Canadian Truckers for Protesting Vaccine Mandates — ‘It’s a Cult’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday shared his criticism on the hundreds of Canadian truckers that engaged in a major demonstration in Ottawa against vaccine mandates to cross the border.

According to reporting, the protests led to vandalism in the area and protesters harassing a soup kitchen.

Scarborough lamented that the “anti-vaxxers took food from the mouths of the homeless.” He added the people against vaccine mandates are a “cult.”

“So, these anti-vaxxers took food from the mouths of the homeless … because they’re so put upon,” Scarborough emphasized. “I’m just curious, again, where were these protests when people were required to get five vaccines to start schools? Where were these protests when people were required to give their children five vaccines before –”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski interrupted, “They were in the doctor’s office getting vaccines.”

“They were in the doctor’s office getting vaccines, and they were making fun of left-wingers on the West Coast for being loopy anti-vaxxers,” Scarborough added. “Now, they have met the enemy, and the enemy — their enemy is themselves because they’ve become what they hated. They’ve become what they mocked, and now they’re taking food from soup kitchens because they’re so put upon for being asked to do what they’ve been asked to do — required to do their entire lives. It’s a cult.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent