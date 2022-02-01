FNC’s Jesse Watters: Looks Like Justin Trudeau ‘Wet His Pants’

Jesse Watters told his co-hosts Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five” that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “looks like he wet his pants,” while discussing truckers protesting Canada’s COVID vaccine mandate.

During a press conference, Trudeau said, “I have attended rallies and protests in the past when I have agreed with the goals when I supported the people expressing their concerns and issues. Black Lives Matter is an excellent example of that. But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric.”

Watters said, “He looks like he wet his pants. I have not seen any barbarians with tiki torches and pitchforks. These seem like reasonable people that just want to work. You know when Canada gets angry, that is when you have got to think, wait a second, maybe we hit a breaking point here.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said, “Canada should be ashamed of this–god, I almost said ‘douchebag.’ But I’m not! He’s a callow leader. This is a guy who backed a fraudulent BLM from his safe little perch, and then he sells out – well, he did that to help alleviate his own blackface scandal. That’s why he did it. Then he sells out his own citizens. He’s not a P.M. He’s a B.M.”

Co-host Geraldo Rivera said, “What does B.M. stand for again?”

Watters said, “Bowel movement.”

