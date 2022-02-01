Schiff on Putin: Nord Stream Pipeline ‘Strengthening His Position Geopolitically and Strategically’

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) echoed concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s role in the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Schiff said it was a “concern” that the pipeline would cause Europe to depend on Russia, which he argued strengthened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “position geopolitically and strategically.”

“That’s always been a concern I’ve had about that pipeline, which is the more you allow Europe to become dependent on Russia, the more that you make that easy, the more, for example, he can cut off Ukraine, through which that fuel would otherwise flow,” Schiff advised. “Then, you’re strengthening his position geopolitically and strategically.”

Schiff was then asked what should be done to rein in Putin.

“I’m glad to see that there’s strong sentiment in Europe, including I would expect in Germany, that if Russia invades, that’s the end of that pipeline. It’s gone for good, and that’s the way it should be,” he replied. “So, I think that is one of the more powerful deterrents that we and Europe have, but it’s got to be crystal clear to the Russians that if they do invade, they can kiss that goodbye — and not just temporarily, but for good.”

