MSNBC’s Heilemann: Donald Trump’s ‘Traitorous Activity’ Has Been Revealed

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said Wednesday on “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s “traitorous activity” has been revealed with his promises of pardons and reporting from documents obtained by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “In addition to floating pardons, Trump admitted the whole time he just wanted the vice president to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump called for quote, the biggest protest we’ve ever had in places where he is being investigated personally and criminally. And reporting this week has exposed his direct involvement in attempts to seize voting machines after the election.”

Heilemann said, “What is it, February second? It’s early in the year, and we’ve had enough traitorous activity revealed over the last couple of days to last a lifetime, let alone a year.”

He continued, “I don’t think I’ve used the word treason before about Donald Trump. Someone will figure out if I have at some point in the course of his presidency. Now many people would say should have a long time ago. I just don’t really understand how the totality of the picture we now have doesn’t amount to textbook definitions of what treason is.”

He added, “If you think about what he did and then what he’s been saying about it and the clear intent, it’s not enough to really talk about how he’s aided an abetted an insurrectionist and incited a riot. It is the case that he attempted to commit treason.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN