MSNBC’s Johnson: Trump Is Such a ‘Direct Danger to American Democracy’ — He ‘Has to Be Jailed’

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said Wednesday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was such a “direct danger to American democracy” he had to be “jailed.”

Johnson said, “I’m teaching a media literacy class to my students at Morgan State University. The level of cynicism that young people have towards the media, and then you mix that with old folks or older folks who have decided that there’s only one place they want to listen to, it’s hard for anyone to be an arbiter of truth, justice and common sense at this particular point. That’s one of the reasons why I have concerns as to whether or not the January 6 committee can be effective in presenting their case to the American public.”

He continued, “We know there are 30% of the population that doesn’t care. They don’t care what the facts are. They just want Donald Trump in office. At this point, I don’t care if he’s found guilty of treason if he’s found guilty for violating records. I don’t care if they find he has a Blockbuster VHS tape from 1998 that he never returned and owes $100 million and has to go to jail. I don’t care. The fact of the matter is the guy has been so obvious about being a direct danger to American democracy that he has to be jailed. He has to be punished.”

