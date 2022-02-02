Scalise: Newsom, Garcetti Going Maskless While Kids Have to Wear Them in School Is ‘Political Science’ That Hurts Kids

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said requiring children to wear masks in school while people like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) go maskless at football games “isn’t science. It’s political science. It’s surely not medical science. But they’re doing real long-term damage to our kids.”

Scalise said, “[L]ook, there are a lot of school systems across America that have been doing just fine by having the kids in the classroom without masks. There are all kind[s] of studies out there and there’s a lot of science that shows that kids are being harmed, not only by being kept out of the classroom, but also by having to wear masks at such a young age. It hurts their ability to learn, even reading the facial expressions of teachers, seeing their fellow classmates. And so, when you look, Los Angeles is a great example. Over the weekend, the mayor of Los Angeles can be hanging out at a football game without a mask, but a 6-year-old has to have a mask. People know this isn’t science. It’s political science. It’s surely not medical science. But they’re doing real long-term damage to our kids. Nobody’s studying that over at CDC. All they do is continue to put out these mandates, and in certain areas, it’s done, and in certain areas, it’s not done. And where they’re not mandating masks, the kids are doing fine and they’re learning better.”

