Zeldin: Biden Can’t Just Focus on Guns and ‘Ignore’ Crimes ‘That Have Nothing to Do with Guns’ – He Supported Cashless Bail

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) discussed President Joe Biden’s planned visit to New York City on Thursday and said that Biden “can’t ignore” all the crimes in the city that are unrelated to guns and that Biden’s support for cashless bail in the 2020 campaign should be a topic of discussion.

Zeldin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 48:40] “Now, about the visit and they’re focusing on guns, what can’t be lost at all, and anyone covering tomorrow’s news about this visit is that when that 26-year-old Asian woman was pushed into an oncoming subway car a few weeks ago and lost her life, that had nothing to do with guns. When someone’s getting punched in the face because they’re wearing a yarmulke because they’re Jewish or because they’re Asian or that small business owner that has to go out because they’ve been looted too much and they can’t afford to stay in business, there are so many acts of crime right now in this city that have nothing to do with guns.”

He continued, “You want to talk about illegal guns? We can have that conversation. But don’t try to make it out to be like you’re just going to come here and be partisan and just say we have to pass this new bill to make some illegal gun more illegal or whatever they’re going to come up with. You want to have that conversation, fine? But you can’t ignore all these other realities that have nothing to do with guns.”

Zeldin added, “One thing that needs to happen tomorrow about this cashless bail topic is that Joe Biden, when he was running for president, he wanted to make cashless bail national. … So, talk about that story.”

