Maher: Making Kids Wear Masks ‘Is Unnecessary and Horrible,’ and Hurts ‘Their Education, Their Sanity, and Their Social Skills’

During his closing monologue on the inaccurate statements of the medical establishment on the virus, Maher stated, “President Biden’s handling of the pandemic started off polling pretty well, but now a majority disapprove. It’s time to do what a growing list of countries have done and announce we’re going back to something more like normal, beginning with recognizing that what we’re doing to kids is unnecessary and horrible, and I don’t even like kids. But making kids, who have a COVID survivability rate of 99.98%, mask up like bandits? Unfortunately, the thing that’s getting stolen is their education, their sanity, and their social skills.”

