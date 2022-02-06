Barrasso: Pence Did His ‘Constitutional Duty’ in Certifying 2020 Election

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former Vice President Mike Pence did his “constitutional duty” by certifying the 2020 election.

Friday Pence said, “And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said at an event on Friday. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked, “Do you agree with Mike Pence on that, sir?”

Barrasso said, “I voted to certify the election and I think Mike Pence did his constitutional duty that day. It’s not the Congress that elects the president. President Trump and Mike Pence did remarkable things for this country. I hope they can work out their differences.”

He continued, “People of Wyoming are fed up as they are all across the country with what’s happening today. And my focus is on the future taking back the House taking back the Senate, the 2022 elections, not the 2020 elections.”

Barrasso added, “People are really concerned about empty shelves at the grocery store, high prices a dollar a gallon, higher price for gasoline, and open southern border with criminals all of these people coming across, crime in the cities. People in Wyoming want me to focus on the future, not the past. That is where I’m focusing.”

