Biden: I Won’t Send in Troops to Rescue Americans from Ukraine, You Can’t Find Them

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Thursday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” President Joe Biden stated that he wouldn’t send American troops into Ukraine to get American citizens out if Russia invades, it wouldn’t be possible to do so and to find people and that he’s “hoping” if Putin does invade, “he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.”

Host Lester Holt asked, “What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out?”

Biden answered, “There’s not. That’s a world war, when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been in.”

Holt then asked, “Not even on behalf of simply evacuating Americans?”

Biden responded, “No. How do you do that? How do you even find them? This is not like — I’m hoping that if, in fact, he’s foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.”

Holt then asked Biden if he’s told Putin that.

Biden initially responded that he had, but when Holt followed up, Biden said, “I didn’t have to tell him that. I’ve spoken about that. He knows that. And it’s a little bit — look, that’s — what I’ve asked is American citizens should leave, should leave now. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly.”

