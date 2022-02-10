Carville: January 6 Probe Will Not Influence Midterms — ‘People Want an Election About Their Lives’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 would not influence voters in the 2022 midterms.

Guest host John Berman said, “If you were advising Democrats running in the midterms, what would you tell them to do with Donald Trump? Is it something they should focus on? How much of a deal do you think the January 6 select committee will be?”

Carville said, “We have to wait and see when the committee comes out. I suspect their findings will be intriguing and devastating. But people are going to know by then. People want an election about their lives. They don’t want an election about a former president. They don’t want an election about any of this. If you show them substantial policies that improve people’s lives and you run on that like we did in 2018, you will be successful.”

He added, “You know I don’t know what is going to happen with Donald Trump with the 1/6 committee, the Manhattan DA, the Fulton County DA, the archives, I have no idea. But what you can do is do the best you can to talk about how you improved American lives and win elections.”

