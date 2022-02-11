RNC’s McDaniel on Potential Hillary Clinton 2024 Bid: ‘How Desperate Are Democrats?’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to rumors of another Hillary Clinton presidential bid.

McDaniel asked, “how desperate are the Democrats” if Clinton is the best they can do after President Joe Biden has been “such a bad president.”

“I mean, how desperate are the democrats if Hillary Clinton is the best can you do?: McDaniel scoffed. “Let’s recycle the worst candidate we have ever had in our party’s history because Joe Biden is actually turning out to be such a bad president that we’ve got to go back to Hillary? Their bench is so weak that they’re going back to Hillary Clinton. I think she is probably looking at it because Biden is in a lot of trouble. A Fox News poll said 60% of Americans said they wouldn’t vote for Biden again, so the Democrats are desperate, and they are looking to Hillary, I guess.”

McDaniel urged Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to run together again in 2024.

“Yeah, that’s great. Go for it. We hope they run again,” she said. “That’s going to make sure that we elect a Republican in 2024. Look what they have done to this country. Our country is struggling. Americans are worse off than they were just a year ago with inflation, with rising gas prices, with an open border, with a drug crisis, with what we are seeing in Russia. I mean, on every single level, Biden has been a failure, and the American people absolutely are looking for a change in leadership.”

