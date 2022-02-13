Lindsey Graham: GOP Nomination Is Trump’s for the Taking in 2024

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination is former President Donald Trump’s for the taking.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Senator, it’s been several years since you’ve been on the program. It’s our first chance since January 6 to ask about your relationship with President Trump and his leadership with the Republican Party. We showed your comments from January 6. The next day you talked about the president’s accountability for allowing the ride to happen. You’ve also said the Republican Party can’t win without him, and the 2024 nomination is his for taking. Do you support president trump’s comeback in 2024?

Graham said, “So, number one, it’s his nomination for the taking in 2024 if he wants. If he wants to be the Republican nominee for the Republican Party, it’s his for the taking. My floor comments about the 2020 election. I’m not contesting the 2020 election. I would like to reform the system. The problems we found in 2020 need to be addressed, but the 2020 election is over for me. Donald Trump is the most consequential Republican in the Republican Party today. He has a great chance of being president again in 2024. We’ll start comparing what he did as president versus what is going on now and how to fix the mess we’re in. If he looks backward, I think he’s hurting his chances.”

