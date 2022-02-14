Crenshaw Calls Out Hypocrisy of Mask-Less Celebs at Super Bowl — ‘Just Makes Your Blood Boil’

On Monday, Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to the numerous celebrities seen at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles defying mask mandates.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Crenshaw highlighted the hypocrisy of the elites getting to go unmasked as they saw fit while the rest, including children, were forced to wear masks.

“I think this is just increasingly frustrating for Americans as these rules for you, not for me kind of nonsense occurs,” Crenshaw stated. “You know, Eric Garcetti said when he was taking a picture without his mask on, he said he was just holding his breath. So, I’m sure that all of these celebrities at the Super Bowl were just holding their breath the entire time. But here is the thing: the only virtue they have is the kind that they can signal. And they really don’t believe that masks work or that they’re effective in these cases. They know that people go out and live their lives. But they are so intent on their virtue-signaling that they will continue to do it and not even note the hypocrisy they are engaging in.”

Crenshaw demanded that children get “unmasked immediately.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous this is happening. You need to follow the science. Kids don’t need to be masked,” he declared.

“It just makes your blood boil,” Crenshaw added. “Kids don’t need it. Kids are not vulnerable to this disease in any serious way. And this just keeps happening over and over again. Remember the Met Gala, where every celebrity was maskless walking through. And to be clear, as a freedom-loving conservative, I just think everybody should be without masks when they want to be. But you notice how the rich got to flaunt dresses and their maskless faces, and all behind them were the staff, all the workers working that event masked up, head down. It really was a kind of symbolic representation of how leftists see themselves as these elites who can tell everybody else what to do.”

