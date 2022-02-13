During the montage of celebrities at the Super Bowl, few, if any, were wearing masks even though masks are required at mega-events in Los Angeles.

The montage showed celebrities like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Garcia, and others partying it up free of face diapers:

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Last week, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will end the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated citizens only starting February 15. Shortly after the announcement, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the city would not lift the mask mandate on February 15.

#BREAKING Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer says L.A. County will NOT lift its mask mandate on February 15th. The state is allowing counties to drop their mask mandates on that day if they want to. Orange County WILL be dropping the mask mandate on Feb. 15th. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 8, 2022

Indoor “mega-events” with more than 1000 people will also require people to show vaccination proof or a negative test, while the unvaccinated will still have to wear masks.

People on Twitter noticed the celebrity maskless trend:

Not a single celebrity wearing a mask at a packed LA stadium, but your kids in California will have to be wearing one come tomorrow at school. So fucking ridiculous. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Los Angeles loves celebrities but hates children. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Bg6YGCXxb3 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 13, 2022

NBC showing so many celebrities without masks on at the #SuperBowl you'd almost forget there is a mask mandate for everyone else. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 14, 2022

I hear by declare the mask mandate over pic.twitter.com/9XXOE6X0Yr — Yvonne Bailey ⚡️ (@ydbeep) February 14, 2022