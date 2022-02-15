GOP Rep. Murphy: Biden Doesn’t Want to Deal with Fentanyl and Media ‘Complicit’ in It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) argued that the Biden administration doesn’t want to deal with the issues of drug overdoses and fentanyl because doing so would require to deal with the problems at the border and the media doesn’t care about the issue, “Because it makes their administration look bad. So, that makes them complicit in this entire disaster of this administration and all the people that have suffered across the nation because of it.”

Murphy said, [relevant remarks begin around 35:00] “Well, fentanyl, they don’t want to deal with it. Because then, they’d have to deal with the southern border. But think about this, Jimmy, we lost more Americans aged 18-45 in the last year due to overdoses — twice as many, twice as many as we did due to COVID. And again, it is just blind ignorance and I think willful ignorance on [the] part of the administration to not be concerned about this. But they don’t want to deal with this. Because then they’d have to deal with the calamity that they caused at our southern border. And so, again, they move on from one crisis to the next. And we know the mainstream media, NBC, CNN, they don’t care about this. Because it makes their administration look bad. So, that makes them complicit in this entire disaster of this administration and all the people that have suffered across the nation because of it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett