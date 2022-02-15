Waltz: Durham’s Clinton Spying Revelations ‘a Massive, Massive Scandal’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to special counsel John Durham’s motion in federal court alleging that Hillary Clinton’s political allies paid a contractor to spy on Donald Trump as a sitting president and candidate.

Waltz said the Durham report alleges “a massive, massive scandal.” He argued it was the “definition” of a banana republic.

“You know what is striking to me, Steve, in what Durham has laid out so far is the level of leadership at the FBI that is being called before the grand jury — the general counsel of the FBI, the assistant director of intelligence, the assistant director of counterintelligence. We all know of Peter Strzok’s role to some degree already,” Waltz outlined. “This is, you know, if we have this, and that level of FBI’s leadership combined with the fact that it’s from Brennan’s notes, which thank God John Ratcliffe declassified about a White House meeting, where essentially this, you know, opposition scheme from the Clinton campaign to basically smear the Trump campaign and plant a false flag on Russia on their servers, was laid out before the White House.”

He continued, “We have the party in charge of all the levers of power colluding with a political campaign to go after an opponent — the opposite side of a presidential campaign to maintain power. That is a banana republic. That’s the definition of it.”

“It’s really almost hard to believe,” Waltz added. “It sounds like a novel, but this is what is unfolding before us. And this is a massive, massive scandal that I don’t think we’ve even seen the beginning of yet.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent