CNN’s Dr. Reiner: Cloth Masks Are Not Effective Against COVID — They Are ‘Fashion’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Wednesday on “The Lead” that cloth masks were “fashion” and do not protect against COVID-19.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “One of the issues I hear a lot from viewers is the CDC doesn’t seem to distinguish — although they acknowledge on their website that there is a difference — they don’t seem to distinguish the real difference between a cloth mask that your Aunt Sadie made you with Eagles logos on it or whatever and an N95 mask. But there is a big difference. The CDC acknowledges it on the website, but when it comes to mask requirements or mandates, they don’t. I think a lot of people are confused by that because they think if the cloth mask doesn’t really do that much, why are they mandating it?”

Reiner said, “I think CDC leadership believes any mask is better than no mask. What I’m here to say — if you want to wear a mask, wear an N95, a KN95 or KF94 mostly from Korea. Those three masks are extraordinarily protective against acquiring COVID. A cloth mask, particularly a loose cloth mask or a bandana worn loosely around the face is fashion.”

He added, “Look, it made sense when N95 masks were difficult to come by or expensive. That’s not the case now. The CDC should firmly say if you’re going to wear a mask, KN95, N95 or KF94.”

