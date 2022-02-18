Scarborough: Dems Need to Listen to Hillary, Talk About ‘Do-Nothing Republicans’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Friday called on Democrats to listen to Hillary Clinton and focus on calling out the “do-nothing Republicans.”

Scarborough said highlighting that the House GOP doing “absolutely nothing” “would not be a bad theme for Democrats to pick up” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“I will say you … don’t see former presidential candidates going around campaigning in off-year elections,” Scarborough stated. “You see people that are gearing up for their own presidential elections, but I take what Elizabeth says to heart. I will say she defined the situation right now with a Republican Congress, especially a do-nothing Republican House that is running around talking about protecting parents, protecting families, protecting children, and their answer is trying to have culture wars over Dr. Seuss, banning books in schools. But Hillary is right. You go down the list. Nothing for child care. Nothing for paid leave. Nothing for working moms or dads. Nothing to actually make the lives of children in America, of parents in America easier. Absolutely nothing.”

“And so, you know, you go back to 1948 and Harry Truman’s campaign for reelection, Willie, where he talked about the do-nothing Republicans,” he added. “It would not be a bad theme for Democrats to pick up as they move towards the 2022 campaign to listen to what Hillary Clinton said and start talking about the do-nothing Republicans. Instead of always being on the defensive about what they say, put them on the defensive for what they do not do. And in the House, they do absolutely nothing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent