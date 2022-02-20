CO Gov. Polis: GOP’s Anti-LGBTQ Legislation ‘Un-American,’ ‘Overreach’ — Will Hurt Their Party

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans “anti-LGBTQ legislation” is un-American and will hurt their party.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you, you’re an openly gay governor, and there are GOP lawmakers in various states across the country pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation, from the so-called don’t say gay bill in Florida to transgender sports ban in South Dakota.”

She added, “As the first openly gay man elected governor in America, what’s your reaction to that?”

Polis said, “Look, words matter, laws matter. When a group of people, LGBTQ youth, feel targeted by the words and laws that some politicians espouse, of course, it can increase anxiety, depression. Many of them are already dealing with challenging issues in their own family. I think what this is it’s an example of Republican overreach on an issue that the American people have long moved past. The American people as a whole are completely accepting of who people love and how they live their lives. These hard policies about saying certain youth can’t play sports and certain people aren’t allowed in certain places or are micromanaging what restroom people use and mandating what they do are frankly un-American and are an example of Republican overreach, which will ultimately hurt their party if they can’t espouse the full diversity of the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN