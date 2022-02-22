Tulsi Gabbard: Kamala Harris as U.S. Voice on World Stage Is ‘Embarrassing’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Monday railed against Vice President Kamala Harris as the “voice” of the United States on the world stage.

Gabbard, reacting to Harris’ confusing remarks at a Munich press conference about the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, pointed out that Harris has “no foreign policy understanding” nor “concept of the cost of war.”

“My gosh, this is embarrassing,” Gabbard declared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.” “It’s hard to keep track of all of those jumble of words. And it’s clear she was sent there to be the voice of the United States as a purely political calculation. You and I both know she has no foreign policy background, no foreign policy understanding. She has no concept of the cost of war, nor does she have the temperament necessary to be the voice of the United States on the global stage. So, it is embarrassing to see this play out.”

“[S]he talked about deterrence and sanctions. How do you deter someone by punishing them before they do it? It’s very simple. This is kind of like grade school understanding where if you say I’m going to punish you before you do something, wouldn’t the kid would say, ‘OK, fine. I might as well go ahead and do it anyway.’ This is not rocket science here,” she added.

