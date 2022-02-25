Hillary Clinton Praises Biden Russia Response –‘It Has Been Well-Executed’

Friday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton touted President Joe Biden’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and attack on Ukraine.

Clinton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Biden’s response to the escalation from Putin “has been well-executed.”

She argued the United States was “not in a position just a few years ago to rally” other nations to help deal with Russia.

“I first want to ask you what you think of President Biden’s response so far in terms of getting collaboration from our allies, as well as messaging the strategy to the nation,” host Mika Brzezinski posed to Clinton.

“Well, Mika, I think that it has been well-executed,” Clinton replied. “There is no doubt that we were not in a position just a few years ago to rally anybody, and now with President Biden rallying NATO, rallying not only western Europe and eastern Europe but far beyond those borders, to understand the very real threat that Vladimir Putin poses, and then to begin imposing sanctions that will ratchet up. I think that is exactly what he should be doing.”

