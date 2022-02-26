Khanna: ‘The Russians Can Get Around’ Sanctions if China Doesn’t Sanction Them

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that in order to stop Russia’s aggression, “we need China to also impose sanctions” and help isolate Russia. Because if they don’t, “the Russians can get around” sanctions imposed by other nations. He also argued that “we need China and India as well to isolate Russia and bring that pressure on Putin to end this war.”

Khanna said, “Well, we know that Putin is not acting rationally, and based on your reporting, I mean, it’s inhumane to see the loss of life, to see families being split apart…I mean, this is the loss of human life that Putin is imposing and he didn’t need to. The president’s handling it absolutely correctly. He is escalating the sanctions. I’m confident that he will have the sanctions against the SWIFT system. But we need more than the United States. Frankly, we need China to also impose sanctions. Otherwise, the Russians can get around that. We need India to condemn Putin’s aggression. So, we have the United States and NATO unified, but we need China and India as well to isolate Russia and bring that pressure on Putin to end this war.”

