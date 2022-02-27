Schiff: If Trump Was President Now He Would Be ‘Denigrating NATO,’ Praising Putin

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that if Donald Trump were president during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he would be praising President Vladimir Putin and “denigrating NATO.”

Schiff said, “It is important for people to recognize Ukraine has been at war with Russia for a long time. Back during that impeachment, there were Ukrainians fighting and dying every week at the hands of Russians and Russian-backed separatists. At that time, Donald Trump was holding back military aid to Ukraine to extort Zelensky of Ukraine to help him smear his opponent Joe Biden. He cared that little about Ukraine, its future of democracy, to use that country, withhold its military support, to get that political help. And so if he were president today, you know, again, he would view Ukraine as simply a disposable tool in his hand to better himself with Putin, who he so admires. He would be calling Putin a genius as he is today. God help the people of Ukraine if he were the president right now.”

He continued, “Trump was busy during his four years denigrating NATO, isolating us from our allies. It would have been a very different world if the United States right now wasn’t able to rally NATO and Europe together to oppose this Russian aggression.”

Schiff added, “Donald Trump was weakening Ukraine, and he was weakening the United States and our own democracy in this struggle, this global struggle over whether we’re going to be an autocratic world or a democratic one.”

