Hillary Clinton: Biden Doing a ‘Remarkable’ Job Rallying the World Against Putin

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that President Joe Biden was doing a “remarkable” job rallying the world against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Clinton said, “It is remarkable. I give President Biden and the Biden administration a lot of credit for leading the world to this point. The strategy of disclosing intelligence, to demonstrate very clearly that Putin was trying to do once again what is done before, use disinformation, false flag operations, in order to try to justify an unjustifiable invasion was incredibly smart. It was unprecedented, and it seems to have really woken up so much of the world and stymied Putin.”

She added, “Bringing not just Europe and countries as far-flung Singapore — even Japan and others understand that this threat was global. It certainly is a direct threat to western democracies right in the heart of Europe, but to let an autocrat do what’s Putin decided to do is something that everybody has a stake in trying to stop. So, up until now, the kind of economic pressures that have been brought to bear, I think, are not only remarkable but seem to be really biting.”

