MSNBC’s McCaskill: Trump, Putin Are Both ‘Big Fat Liars’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), an MSNBC contributor, said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” said both former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both “big fat liars.”

McCaskill said, “If everyone who is a Republican wasn’t so anxious to blame Biden for the sun coming up in the morning, I think a really clear-eyed view of what is going on right now, shows that Biden and his administration, first they got the information out there that ruined Putin’s plan to have an excuse for this murderous aggression. They did that first. Secondly, it appears that they united NATO that had been — by the way, can I just add an aside here?”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Anything.”

McCaskill continued, “Trump saying that he strengthened NATO is almost as bad as Putin saying that the Ukrainian government is full of Nazis. These are both liars. They are just big fat liars. It is so frustrating in a moment when the country should come together and frankly realize that what Biden has done has been pretty darn effective.”

She added, “Think about this: The Ruble crashed, they can’t even open their stock market, the interest rate went to 20% overnight. All of a sudden, the oligarchs’ money is frozen, and we have effectively figured out how to clamp down on them being able to milk the money that Putin put aside to deal with the sanctions. So economically and overnight, Biden, in conjunction with the western allies, have not only become united, but they made Russia pariah.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN