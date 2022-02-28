Whitehouse: I Expect Biden to Ensure ‘Corporate Profiteering’ Doesn’t Further Drive Inflation and ‘Focus More’ on Climate in SOTU

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) stated that he expects President Joe Biden’s State of the Union will have “good reports on the fundamentals of the economy, with continued efforts to make sure that corporate profiteering and supply chain problems don’t drive inflation further.” And that the speech will also have more of a focus on climate change from the president.

Whitehouse said he expects “a salute to the guts and grit of the Ukrainian people. From the president, to the mayors, to the military, right down to ordinary Ukrainian citizens, they’ve been an inspiration to the world. And then also, continued support and the strength of the Atlantic alliance that showed itself through all this and American leadership in making sure that that Atlantic alliance held. I think we’ll see good reports on the fundamentals of the economy, with continued efforts to make sure that corporate profiteering and supply chain problems don’t drive inflation further. And then I think there will be some other interesting topics. I think he’ll focus more on climate change. And I think he’ll focus more on dark money and the corruption that is infiltrating our political system.”

