CNN’s Van Jones on SOTU: Biden’s Energy Was Impressive — ‘Uncle Joe Is Back’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Tuesday on his network’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address that he was impressed with the president’s energy.

Jones said, “I thought that of Joe Biden at his best, Uncle Joe is back. I thought he was being the leader. Nobody believes in these American ideals more than Joe Biden. It showed tonight. He has spent his entire career standing for American unity at home. He stood for that. And for American ideals abroad. I thought, listen. I have not seen unity in this country like I saw at the beginning of that speech. I don’t want to step on that. It is very, very important that we underscore to the world that every single person stood with Joe Biden tonight. Every Republican stood on their feet. And the Ukrainians are not by themselves. Listen, I was impressed with the energy. If you didn’t believe in democracy before, if you never heard of democracy and you just looked at the body language of this guy, this guy believed every word he said. I think I am proud tonight we have a leader like him. I’m proud tonight.”

He added, “I think Joe Biden made it possible for everybody to stand with him.”

