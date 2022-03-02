WH’s Psaki: Boebert, MTG Heckling SOTU ‘Says a Lot More About Them’ Than ‘How Important These Priorities Are’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki reacted to Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

According to Psaki, the congresswoman heckling at the time Biden was discussing opioid overdose, helping veterans and curing cancer, “says a lot more about them than it does about how important these priorities are.”

“During that heckling, which I was watching on TV with a group of my team members and colleagues, and we were all excited and cheering, and that was the moment in the speech where the president was talking about his unity agenda and talking about priorities that we should all be able to agree on,” Psaki outlined. “Look, one American dies every five minutes of an opioid overdose. There is no question we should do more to help our nation’s veterans, people who have been hurt by the impacts of burn pits. Of course, we need to do more to work together to cure cancer. And they were heckling around that time and that moment.”

She added, “I think that says a lot more about them than it does about how important these priorities are and how much the vast majority of people who were sitting there watching in that chamber last night could work together to solve exactly those problems. And others, too, probably.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent