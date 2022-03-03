GOP Rep. Jackson: U.S. Buying Russian Oil Means We Are Financing Efforts to ‘Kill Ukrainians’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) emphasized the importance of sanctioning Russia’s oil and gas.

According to Jackson, the Biden administration has “done a lot of things wrong,” including failing to sanction Russia. He lamented that since the United States was still buying oil from Russia, “we are actually financing their efforts to kill Ukrainians.”

“They should have put the sanctions in place right off the bat before this happened,” Jackson said of the Biden administration. “Whenever the Russian troops were amassed on the Ukrainian border, we should have had all of these tough sanctions. We should have started by sanctioning their oil and gas, number one. We should have sanctioned Putin, sanctioned their central bank, all of the big heavy sanctions; some of them which haven’t even been done, like oil and gas right now, those should have been done immediately, and the agreement should have been you pull your troops off of the Ukrainian border and stop threatening the Ukrainian people, and we will release the sanctions. But that hasn’t been done. We are currently still buying. We, the United States, are buying 600,000 barrels a day of Russian oil at over $100 a barrel. Globally, they are getting over a billion dollars a day in oil revenue selling their oil.”

He continued, “It’s unbelievable that we’re allowing this it happen. We are actually financing their efforts to kill Ukrainians. It’s shameful.”

