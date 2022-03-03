GOP Sen. Sullivan: If Ukrainians Can Stand up to Russia, Biden Can Stand up to Left on Energy Production

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) argued that if Canada can ban imports of oil from Russia and if citizens in Ukraine can stand up to Russian tanks, President Joe Biden can buck the left flank of his party that opposes increasing domestic energy production and increase the production of energy in the United States and block the importing of oil from Russia.

Sullivan stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “[Y]ou’ve seen some courage, right? You’ve seen the new chancellor of Germany say we’re not going to do the Nord Stream 2 gas line. That took a lot of courage. You see the Canadian prime minister, they import not much at all, but they said we’re not going to import Russian oil. My point has been if you have Ukrainian grandmothers standing up to Russian tanks, I think President Biden can stand up to his far-left party — part of his party that’s very anti-American energy and say, this doesn’t make sense. We need to produce more American energy and we shouldn’t be importing any Russian oil right now, and I think you’re going to start to see that happening.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett