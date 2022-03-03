Watch: Joy Behar Suffers Fall Live on ‘The View’

Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” fell on stage while attempting to sit on a swivel chair as the show opened on Thursday morning.

The other co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sony Hostin, rushed to help Behar get up off the floor.

Goldberg said, “Come on, just stop, just stand.”

Hostin said, “Let me tell you, these chairs are dangerous.”

Goldberg said, “These chairs move, and you touch it, and you’re on the ground.”

Hosting added, “These chairs are terrible. It’s happened to all of us at one time or another.”

Behar said, “Twenty-five years, that has never happened. Who do I sue? Who do I sue?”

She added, “My husband is at home laughing now, I bet.”

An audience member screamed out, “We love you, Joy.”

Behar joked, “Dead or alive.”

Goldberg said, “Always alive, baby. ”

Behar said, “Oh my God. I went flying.”

Hostin agreed, “You did.”

Haines said, “They’re also high.”

Goldberg said, “We can’t even say, you know, you can’t have another glass of wine. It takes a glass of wine to get in the chair. You’re all right. You’re fine, yeah?”

Behar said, “I just missed a step as usual.”

Goldberg joked, “All right, well, that’s our show today. Thank you so much.”

