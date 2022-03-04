Sharpton: America’s ‘Voting Emergency’ Is a Threat to Democracy Like Ukraine Invasion

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “MTP Daily” that America had a “voting emergency” brought on by state legislatures’ election laws that is similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Host Chuck Todd said, “I’m curious, to me, this moment of Bloody Sunday and what we’re seeing in Europe, there is a connection. It’s a fight for freedom, a fight for democracy.”

Sharpton said, “I think that you said it perfectly, Chuck. I wish the president said it. You cannot fight, and you should, for the right for the people of Ukraine to have a democratic state and make decisions based on voting and then not deal with that same right to be upheld here in America.”

He continued, “So as we look for and pray for the people in Ukraine, we need to also deal domestically. I think that connection a very clear, and we need to make it clear.”

Sharpton added, “We’re going to see low amounts of voting everywhere if we do not challenge and turn around a lot of these restrictive laws that have been put in place since 2020, in 19 states or more. We are dealing with a voting emergency in this country, as we deal with Ukraine, and we need to deal with it, and that’s why this weekend in Selma is extremely important because we need to underscore that we cannot be global liberators and at home ignore the threat to democracy right here.”

