Schiff: Justice Department ‘Ought to Be Investigating’ Trump’s Actions After the 2020 Election

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the Justice Department should be investigating former President Donald Trump for violating federal laws after the 2020 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Before I let you go, I want to ask about the January six committee. There was a development this week, a court filing claiming there is now evidence that President Trump broke the law in his efforts to overturn the election in 2020. Do you think that the attorney general is moving fast enough with his enforcement?

SCHIFF: What we made clear in our filing to the court is we believe there’s a good faith basis to conclude that the former president and his campaign may have violated any number of federal laws, including obstructing an official proceeding, the joint session, and defrauding the American people. And I do think that the Justice Department ought to be looking at these issues and ought to be investigating in particular just to give one very graphic example the former president on the phone with the secretary of state in Georgia demanding that he find 11,780 votes that didn’t exist, but the precise number he would need to overtake President Biden. I think if anyone else had engaged in that conversation, they would be under investigation and it should be no different for the former president. So I think the department is diligently pursuing those who attack the Capitol that day. But there were multiple lines of effort to overturn the election that may have violated the law, which also should be investigated.