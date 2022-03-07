GOP Sen. Marshall: ‘All of America Thinks We Should Ban Russian Oil Except for One Person’ — Joe Biden

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) voiced his support for the ban on Russian oil as gas prices in the United States skyrocket.

Marshall asserted that “all of America thinks we should ban Russian oil except for one person” — President Joe Biden. He added that Biden “has declared an all-out war on oil.”

“All of America thinks we should ban Russian oil except for one person, and that’s Joe Biden,” Marshall told host Maria Bartiromo. “But American energy independence is a message we’ve been preaching of for a year. I grew up in the oil patch. I know exactly how important affordable energy is to make this economy run, but Joe Biden has declared an all-out war on oil. It’s not just pipelines. It’s also the Federal Reserve. It’s the EPA. It’s the Interior Department. They’ve all declared war on drilling oil, but, look, there’s a good appetite up here.”

“Joe Manchin stepping up once again –you talk about a profile in courage — Joe Manchin stepping up to lead the Democrats, but the president’s going to have to admit his mistake for once and let us turn this policy around,” he concluded.

