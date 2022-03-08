Gabbard: Our Leaders Have an ‘F-you Attitude’ Toward Americans

Monday, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) criticized elected officials for the handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Gabbard argued the policy response with sanctions aimed at Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin impacted Americans in a way that made policymakers seem willing oblivious.

According to Gabbard, that suggested an “F-you” attitude toward the American people.

Partial transcript as follows:

GABBARD: Yes, Jesse, you know, as you said, there is so much devastation and incredible suffering that’s going on in Ukraine right now. And the world needs to condemn Putin for his actions. The thing here is that our leaders really have this F-you attitude, and they just don’t care.

We see this F-you attitude in our domestic policy here at home, where they’re saying, you know what, F-you to parents who are concerned about what their kids are being taught in their schools, you know F-you to Americans who want to make their own decisions as it relates to their health and COVID. And then you see the same attitude and mindset, also extending to their decisions on our foreign policy, basically going in and saying, you know what, this is what we’re going to do any other country in the world. And there’s nothing that anybody can do about it. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop us.

And all of this just points to the fact that, that they just don’t care because Jesse, if they did, then before making these decisions, before taking these actions, they would stop and think for more than just a moment about what the ramifications and consequences of those decisions will be. Who will they impact the most? How will they impact the American people, the people of these other countries? What will the cost be? Is it worth it? What is our objective? And what are we trying to accomplish? Does it serve the best interest of our country? These are the things that they would be considering before they make these decisions.

And it’s just clear to me that they’re not and I just – I look back to 1996, something that exemplifies this F-you attitude and their lack of care for people was when Madeleine Albright was asked about her reaction to the sanctions, U.S. sanctions policy against Iraq that had killed 500,000 kids. And as you know, her response was chilling, when she said, it was worth it.