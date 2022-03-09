CNN’s Reiner: FL Surgeon General ‘Disgraceful’ — ‘Every Child in this Country Should Be Vaccinated’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead” Florida’s surgeon general Joseph Ladapo was “disgraceful” after he announced healthy kids should not get COVID-19 vaccine.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So Florida’s Department of Health released new guidelines Tuesday that said healthy children in Florida, age 5-17, do not need to get vaccinated. That’s not what the CDC says. What do you make of that?”

Reiner said, “Florida has a disgraceful surgeon general. I think what has become abundantly clear is children do get this virus. Most children thankfully will do fine with it, but the CDC says we’ve lost about 1,400 kids to coronavirus, and thousands and thousands of children have been hospitalized. That can almost entirely be prevented by vaccination. Even though there’s some data that suggests children between 5 and 11 have had a bit less of a benefit in terms of preventing infection with this vaccine, the vaccine remains very, very effective preventing those children from serious illness. Every child in this country should be vaccinated for Coronavirus. The surgeon general has been anti-mask –”

Tapper said, “The surgeon general of Florida.”

Reiner said, “Absolutely. The surgeon general of Florida has been anti-mask, anti-vax.”

He added, “It’s an embarrassment.”

