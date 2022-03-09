Issa: We’re Supplying Ukraine Like They’re ‘Going to Fail,’ It’s Good Zelensky Isn’t Hearing U.S. Intel. Saying He’ll Fail

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to the Biden administration’s rejection of Poland’s plan to transfer MiGs to Ukraine by stating that the U.S. is supplying Ukraine like they’re going to lose, the decision to send the jets should be left to Poland and Ukraine instead of D.C. bureaucrats, and it’s a good thing Zelensky hasn’t been to U.S. intelligence briefings because the intelligence community has “repeatedly said he has no chance” of winning.

Issa said, “[F]ortunately, President Zelensky doesn’t go to our classified briefings that have repeatedly said he has no chance, he will not survive, and he will crumble quickly. The problem, of course, is that we’re still resupplying him like he’s going to fail, instead of resupplying him like he’s going to stop this terrible dictator from taking a country by force.”

He added, “I think when a president is bravely sitting there defending his country and he asks for tools which he has an ability to use, it’s his decision if he has the ability to use, not some bureaucrat in Washington or standby, no man Biden. The fact is, the president has not been with President Zelensky all along.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett