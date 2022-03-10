McCaul: ‘Saw a Lot of Human Suffering’ at Poland-Ukraine Border — ‘Reminiscent of Nazi Germany When the Nazis Invaded Poland’

Fresh off a trip to the Ukraine-Poland border, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) spoke of a dreary scene that he said was “reminiscent of Nazi Germany.”

McCaul told Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit” that he “saw a lot of human suffering, particularly at the border,” as Ukrainian refugees fled their country due to Russia’s invasion.

“I saw a lot of human suffering, particularly at the border. Two million people crossing in 10 days. It was very nostalgic, almost reminiscent of Nazi Germany when the Nazis invaded Poland — this major refugee crisis that we really haven’t seen since World War II. And the invasion is as large as that time when Hitler invaded Poland. We met with the 82nd Airborne, though; talked about the lethal weapons that we’re moving into Ukraine to help them fight the fight and beat the Russians. I’ve got to tell you — Ukrainians have been very inspiring. We underestimated them and overestimated the Russian army, but we’ve got to get these lethal weapons in.”

He added, “[W]hen I talked to the Ukrainians, what they kept telling me is we don’t need troops — we just need these weapons.”

