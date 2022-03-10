Trump: Biden Playing into Putin’s Hands — ‘He Should Say We Are a Nuclear Nation’

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden was playing into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “hands” during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hannity said, “You came under some fire when you said Vladimir Putin’s very smart. I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he’s evil, do you not?”

Trump said, “Well, I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation. This was before there was any attack. He’s calling it an independent nation talking about Ukraine. Now, a lot of things are changing. Now look, this doesn’t seem to be the same Putin I was dealing with. But I will tell you — he wouldn’t have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn’t have changed.”

He continued, “Well, I would have done it a lot differently than they have done it. What they have done is just terrible, back and forth between the United States. Look, Biden, every time he gets up, he says they are a nuclear nation. He should say we are a nuclear nation, and you know, I rebuilt our whole nuclear arsenal, stronger, bigger, better than ever before. It’s better, and it’s bigger than Russia. He should say we are a nuclear nation, and we don’t want war, and we don’t want to wipe out anything to do, and we don’t want to wipe out Russia.”

Trump added, “He keeps saying they are a nuclear nation, and we don’t want war. He is playing right into Putin’s hands when he does that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN