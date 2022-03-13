Cotton: Failed Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Closely Related’ to Russia’s War on Ukraine

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) tied the “failed Iran nuclear deal” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Cotton, President Joe Biden “has been relying on Vladimir Putin to be his lawyer” at the negotiations to rekindle the deal that former President Donald Trump pulled out of.

“The failed Iran nuclear deal is closely related to Russia’s war on Ukraine,” Cotton asserted. “For the last year, Joe Biden has been relying on Vladimir Putin to be his lawyer at these negotiations, trying to deliver, through Vladimir Putin, a new nuclear agreement with Iran, which would be worse than even the terrible deal Barack Obama got in 2015. It would allow Iran to be a threshold nuclear state while giving them billions of dollars to continue their reign of terror throughout the Middle East — such as, for instance, shooting shoot ballistic missiles as Erbil, one of the largest cities in northern Iraq, in addition to what they also do, like shooting missiles through their proxies at major cities in the United Arab Emirates or bases where America has soldiers, or even trying to assassinate former President Trump administration officials on the streets of the United States.”

“Perhaps Joe Biden should stop negotiating with the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism and start holding it accountable,” he concluded.

